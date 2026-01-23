Judge considers higher sentence for former Winnipeg police officer

See more sharing options

A judge says he’s not satisfied with a proposed seven-year sentence for a former Winnipeg police officer who sold drugs and distributed a photo of a partially clothed dead woman.

A Crown prosecutor had urged Justice Kenneth Champagne to sentence Elston Bostock to seven years in prison.

But Champagne says he’s “inclined” to go higher and ordered a recess to allow lawyers to discuss the development.

Bostock earlier pleaded guilty to charges including breach of trust, attempting to obstruct justice, drug trafficking and offering an indignity to human remains.

The Crown, in recommending seven years, argued the former constable undermined investigations, corrupted colleagues and caused reputational damage to the force that he was a part of for about 22 years.

Bostock’s defence lawyer had asked that he be sentenced to just over two years.