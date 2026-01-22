Menu

Manitoba skid-steer driver dies after reportedly backing into a deep hole

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2026 8:14 pm
Manitoba skid-steer driver dies after reportedly backing into a deep hole - image View image in full screen
A 55-year-old man has died at a construction site in western Manitoba.

RCMP say they responded to a call Wednesday about a workplace accident involving a skid steer near Hamiota.

Officers were told the driver accidentally backed the vehicle into a deep hole that had been dug.

Mounties are not releasing more details and say the man’s death was confirmed at the scene.

Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety is also investigating

© 2026 The Canadian Press

