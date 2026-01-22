Manitoba skid-steer driver dies after reportedly backing into a deep hole

A 55-year-old man has died at a construction site in western Manitoba.
RCMP say they responded to a call Wednesday about a workplace accident involving a skid steer near Hamiota.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Officers were told the driver accidentally backed the vehicle into a deep hole that had been dug.
Trending Now
Mounties are not releasing more details and say the man’s death was confirmed at the scene.
Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety is also investigating
Comments