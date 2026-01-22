Manitoba skid-steer driver dies after reportedly backing into a deep hole

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 55-year-old man has died at a construction site in western Manitoba.

RCMP say they responded to a call Wednesday about a workplace accident involving a skid steer near Hamiota.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers were told the driver accidentally backed the vehicle into a deep hole that had been dug.

Mounties are not releasing more details and say the man’s death was confirmed at the scene.

Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety is also investigating