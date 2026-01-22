Menu

Sports

Willie Jefferson agrees to 1-year extension with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2026 7:09 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson (5) celebrates a sack on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Maier (9) by James Vaughters (93) and Cameron Lawson (99) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson (5) celebrates a sack on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Maier (9) by James Vaughters (93) and Cameron Lawson (99) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Defensive end Willie Jefferson agreed to a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Jefferson was slated to become a free agent next month.

Jefferson, 34, enters his seventh season with Winnipeg and 12th in the CFL. The six-foot-seven, 244-pound Texan appeared in 17 regular-season games in 2025, recording 15 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and league-high 16 pass knockdowns that tied the club record he set in 2019.

The 16 knockdowns were also the third-most in CFL history. And he enters 2026 with 46 sacks as a Blue Bomber, ranking him fifth all-time in franchise history.

A six-time CFL all-star, Jefferson was the league’s top defensive player in 2019. He has accumulated 77 career sacks and 94 pass knockdowns, the latter being the second-most in league history.

Jefferson is a three-time Grey Cup champion with Edmonton (2015) and Winnipeg (2019, ’21).

© 2026 The Canadian Press

