Investigations

Calgary man drowns while on vacation in Jamaica

By Ken MacGillivray & Skylar Peters Global News
Posted January 22, 2026 7:27 pm
1 min read
A beach in Negril, Jamaica, a town on the west coast of the island nation where a Calgary man drowned earlier this week when the boat he was in capsized in heavy seas. View image in full screen
A beach in Negril, Jamaica, a town on the west coast of the island nation where a Calgary man drowned earlier this week when the boat he was in capsized in heavy seas. AP Photo/David McFadden
Friends and colleagues of a Calgary man are in mourning after the man drowned while on vacation in Jamaica earlier this week.

Local police say the incident happened Tuesday morning, just off the coast of Negril, a popular resort town on the far west side of the island nation.

Negril, Jamaica is a popular tourist town on the west wide of the island nation, known for its long sandy beaches and turquoise-coloured waters. View image in full screen
Negril, Jamaica is a popular tourist town on the west wide of the island nation, known for its long sandy beaches and turquoise-coloured waters. Global News

Investigators tell Global News that the boat that 68-year-old Jean D’Amour was in, along with two other people, capsized when it was overwhelmed with heavy waves.

All three of them were pulled from the water. The two others survived, but D’Amour was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby medical centre.

A statement released by the company where he worked, the Alberta New Home Warranty Program, says D’Amour had been an employee for more than 20 years.

President and CEO, Scott Hamilton, described him as an “icon” within the Alberta construction industry who was generous with his knowledge, deeply respected and genuinely loved.

A statement from the company where D'Amour worked, the Alberta New Home Warranty Program, describes him as an "icon" in the Alberta construction industry who will be missed dearly. View image in full screen
A statement from the company where D’Amour worked, the Alberta New Home Warranty Program, describes him as an “icon” in the Alberta construction industry who will be missed dearly. Global News

Hamilton said he will be dearly missed by his colleagues and industry and extended his condolences to D’Amour’s family and friends.

News of his death has also sparked questions about why the men were out on the water that day.

Witnesses said the boat that D'Amour was in, capsized in heavy seas, sparking questions about why the vessel was out on the water at the time. View image in full screen
Witnesses said the boat that D’Amour was in, capsized in heavy seas, sparking questions about why the vessel was out on the water at the time. Courtesy: Television Jamaica

Residents and witnesses told the Jamaican media that the waves were dangerously high and the boat carrying D’Amour was one of the only vessels on the water.

Police say the investigation into the incident, including the condition of the boat and the sea conditions at the time of the man’s death, is continuing.

