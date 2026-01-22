Manitoba teacher disciplined after investigation reveals he ‘mimicked’ crying student

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba teacher has admitted to professional misconduct following a classroom incident involving young students, with the case now posted to the province’s public teacher registry, introduced last year.

Jason Schneider, who has been a licensed teacher since 1996, was disciplined after an investigation was conducted into an incident in his Grade 3/4 split class in April 2025, according to an agreement released by Manitoba’s Commissioner of Teacher Professional Conduct.

The incident involved a nine-year-old student who required additional learning and behavioural support, which the teacher was aware of at the time, according to the agreed statement of facts.

On April 29, 2025, the student, became upset after being eliminated early from a classroom game and started crying.

When the student laid on the floor waving their arms, Schneider mimicked the student’s behaviour, gestures and expressions, according to the document.

Other students followed the teacher’s lead until an educational assistant intervened and told them to stop.

The investigation began after the Louis Riel School Division reported Schneider to the commissioner on May 12, 2025.

The agreement also outlines comments Schneider made to other students that day.

In one case, he criticized another student who starts the school day outside the classroom under a support plan.

The student could not find their pencil and “Schneider made a critical comment that more consistent attendance would help them keep track of their belongings,” the document states.

In another instance, he questioned the language proficiency of a student who was still learning English and directed the student to continue working.

The division placed Schneider on administrative leave effective the day of the two incidents, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

In May, the school division sent out a letter issuing Schneider to a five-day unpaid suspension, transfer to a different school and position, mandating additional training and very-close supervision.

The commissioner’s investigation also uncovered a history of prior disciplinary incidents throughout Schneider’s career.

Schneider admitted the facts outlined in the agreement and acknowledged that his conduct constituted professional misconduct under Manitoba’s Education Administration Act.

As part of the consent agreement, Schneider’s teaching certificate remains valid but is subject to conditions. He must complete professional development courses focused on anger management, inclusivity, communication, emotional intelligence and conflict resolution.

Proof of his course completion is due by the end of March.

In determining the disciplinary outcome, the commissioner cited several factors, including the emotional harm caused to students, Schneider’s failure to create a positive environment, and the impact of his actions on public confidence in the education system.

The agreement has been published on Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning’s online registry of certified teachers and school clinicians, which came into effect in January 2025.

The public registry allows anyone to search by name and see whether a teacher’s certificate has been suspended or cancelled.

Manitoba’s registry was first promised by the former Progressive Conservative government and is similar to systems in Ontario and British Columbia, though it currently does not include detailed descriptions of misconduct or penalties beyond suspensions or cancellations.

The provincial government has said additional information will be added to the registry over time.

A new disciplinary process is also in place, led by an independent commissioner, with the option for cases to be referred to a hearing panel made up of teachers, members of the public and school board representatives.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Tracy Schmidt have said the changes are intended to ensure teacher conduct is reviewed in a consistent, transparent and reliable way.