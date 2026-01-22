Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon woman sentenced to 5 years for role in 20-year-old’s murder

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted January 22, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Katelin McGillivary sentenced to 5 years for role in Jordanna Kucher’s murder'
Katelin McGillivary sentenced to 5 years for role in Jordanna Kucher’s murder
WATCH: Katelin McGillivray was sentenced to five years for being an accessory after the fact in the killing of a young mother, Jordanna Kucher, in 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tears, grief and anger filled a Saskatoon provincial courtroom Wednesday as the family of Jordanna Kucher read out victim impact statements in the sentencing hearing for Katelin McGillivary for her role in the killing.

McGillivary, 36, was sentenced to five years in custody after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact, with the Crown and defence making a joint submission.

Kucher, 20, was shot and killed outside the Copper Mug Pub on 8th Street East on Nov. 14, 2024.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Her partner said in his victim impact statement that he is reminded of Kucher’s murder every time he looks at their daughter.

Kucher’s mother said to McGillivary that she hopes for her sake that she will take the next few years to reflect on her lack of regard for human life.

Story continues below advertisement

McGillivary was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Those charges were later dropped as a teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2025.

Trending Now

McGillivary began crying as the statements were read.

She told the family she was sorry for the choices she made.

McGillivary admitted to arranging a taxi for them both to and from the pub, running from Kucher after she was shot and helping disguise the teen’s identity.

The judge reduced McGillivary’s sentence to 1,175 days in prison, accounting for time served.

The teen is currently serving seven years in prison.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices