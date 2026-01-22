Saskatoon woman sentenced to 5 years for role in 20-year-old’s murder

Send this page to someone via email

Tears, grief and anger filled a Saskatoon provincial courtroom Wednesday as the family of Jordanna Kucher read out victim impact statements in the sentencing hearing for Katelin McGillivary for her role in the killing.

McGillivary, 36, was sentenced to five years in custody after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact, with the Crown and defence making a joint submission.

Kucher, 20, was shot and killed outside the Copper Mug Pub on 8th Street East on Nov. 14, 2024.

Her partner said in his victim impact statement that he is reminded of Kucher’s murder every time he looks at their daughter.

Kucher’s mother said to McGillivary that she hopes for her sake that she will take the next few years to reflect on her lack of regard for human life.

McGillivary was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Those charges were later dropped as a teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2025.

McGillivary began crying as the statements were read.

She told the family she was sorry for the choices she made.

McGillivary admitted to arranging a taxi for them both to and from the pub, running from Kucher after she was shot and helping disguise the teen’s identity.

The judge reduced McGillivary’s sentence to 1,175 days in prison, accounting for time served.

The teen is currently serving seven years in prison.