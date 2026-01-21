Jarry, Ingram provide net stability for Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – After three months of trying to find dependable goaltending, the Edmonton Oilers appear to have solved the problem with the recent additions of Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram.

Ingram, obtained from Utah last fall, arrived in Edmonton an unknown commodity for the Oilers when he was called up from Bakersfield to fill in when Jarry was injured shortly after being obtained in a goaltending swap with Pittsburgh.

Splitting games, the pair have given up three goals in the last four games while sharing back-to-back shutouts last weekend.

“Both guys have come in a played really well, give us a chance to win every night,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said after practice Wednesday. “That part of it is exciting, two good goalies who can play. But the team has been playing better, a little more soundly I would say so that would help.

“Goaltending kind of goes as the team goes. There was obviously some room to make a difference and they have done that.”

The play of Jarry and Ingram has left Calvin Pickard the odd man out. Pickard has gone from competing for the starting job with Stuart Skinner, who was traded to Pittsburgh for Jarry, to the press box most nights.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch has said he isn’t rushing to make a decision on the goalies until he’s convinced Jarry is fully recovered from his injury.

“I think every good team needs multiple goalies and having us all playing well … it’s been a great (rotation) with the three of us,” said Jarry who missed nearly a month with a groin injury. “Obviously my being hurt, they’ve played the majority of the games and done very well. When you have three goalies … capable to go in there and win games I think it does nothing but help the team.”

Ingram has been outstanding since his call-up in mid-December. He’s given up just six goals in his last five games (3-1-1) with his only loss a 1-0 decision to New York Islanders. His save percentage with the Oilers is .917 with 2.22 goals-against average.

“I’m fortunate to be in a good spot where they’re happy to have me and I’m happy to be here” he said. “I’m just trying to prove every game that I belong here. The group has welcomed me, the coaches have been great, system-wise it’s pretty similar to Nashville (where he played one season) so it’s been a pretty smooth transition.

“It’s a big change though, playing with a group of new guys and trying to know what they’re going to be like out there and trying to prove they should trust me. It’s a lot but it’s going really well.”

But as well as Jarry and Ingram have played recently, the Oilers still can’t win three consecutive games. They have outscored their opposition 12-3 in the last four games, have recorded two shutouts and still have only two wins to show for their efforts. They win big, 6-0 and 5-0 against weak West Conference teams, but lost close games to competitive Eastern teams, 1-0 to Islanders and 2-1 to New Jersey Devils to bookend the shutouts.

The losses to New York and New Jersey marked the eighth and ninth time this season the Oilers have failed to put together a three-game win streak, something that perplexes Knoblauch.

“I don’t think I have an answer for that,” Knoblauch said after the Devils game. “You think of the games that we lost, it can be taking bad penalties, goaltending, poor defence, just not being able to score goals. The Islanders game was probably one of our best games of the season — the goalie stole that from us. Early in the season against Minnesota, we got shut out 1-0 and I think that was one of our best games of the season.

“But there are other times when we didn’t show up to play early in games or at all.”

The Oilers are home to Pittsburgh on Thursday night, the third of their eight-game homestand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2026.