Experts offer tips for Winnipeg drivers with more severe cold in the forecast

Keeping yourself safe and your vehicle running is top of mind for Winnipeggers over the next few days.

A severe temperature drop is expected beginning early Thursday, and the wind chill is forecast to make it feel like -46 at sunrise. With many people still having to get around during the cold snap, there’s factors that need to be considered.

At Simcoe Motors, vehicles being towed to their shop because of winter weather-related issues becomes a more than daily occurrence this time of year. Owner Andrew Sirett says the intense cold makes parts like batteries and brakes more susceptible to damage, and drops tire pressure much more quickly.

View image in full screen Simcoe Motors Owner Andrew Sirett at his Notre Dame Ave. auto shop. Vasilios Bellos / Global News

“You ruin the tire, the tire could come of the rim, then you’re stranded on the side of the road calling a tow truck to get it here for us to have,” Sirett said.

“It’s an inconvenience, or it can be dangerous if you’re on the highway and nobody is there to help you.”

CAA Manitoba warns drivers of the dangers of vehicle breakdowns in these dangerous conditions. Some recommendations include keeping a winter emergency kit in your car and having a blanket and additional warm clothes on hand.

“If you feel unsafe, call 911,” said CAA Manitoba’s Nadia Matos. “The safest place for you is in your vehicle with your seatbelt on.

“Really important that you don’t try to set out and get to your nearest exit. Staying put sometimes is the best solution for you.”

CAA also recommends having items like flares or reflective pylons on hand so tow trucks or emergency vehicles can find you easily, and at least half a tank of gas when you start driving.