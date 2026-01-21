Furry friends a barrier for rental housing, half of Manitoba pet owners report

Some Manitoba pet owners say they’ve felt shut out of rental housing because of their furry friends, according to a new survey by the Winnipeg Humane Society.

The numbers come from a survey conducted by the Humane Society in the summer of 2025, with 313 people asked about their experiences.

Pet owners were specifically asked if they felt they were denied rental accommodation by Manitoba landlords in the past because they had a pet.

The society noted there were some caveats to those who said “no,” including someone who applied for rental accommodation that explicitly stated it was pet-inclusive and another who had experienced denial in other Canadian cities.

“We heard from people with some heartbreaking stories of having to surrender pets because they couldn’t find housing that would take them,” said Krista Boryskavich, the director of animal advocacy and legal and governnment affairs at the Winnipeg Humane Society. “In some situations, we heard from people who had stayed in domestic violence situations longer than they should have because they didn’t want to leave their pet behind, and there was nowhere for them to go.”

In addition to those who felt they were denied accommodation, 53 per cent said they felt they were barred from applying for or attempting to obtain rental or temporary housing because the listing or property website explicitly stated “no pets.”

Manitoba landlords can refuse to allow tenants to have pets and change their pet rules after the fact, though animal owners under the previous rules can keep them, but not replace them.

Landlords in the province who do allow for pets can also legally ask tenants to pay a pet damage deposit.

“It really is heartbreaking that whether or not you can have that companion animal be a part of your family depends on whether or not you rent your home or own it,” Boryskavich said.

As of January 2026, Ontario is the only province in the country that bans “no pet” clauses in rental leases.

The Humane Society, in its report on the survey, said it’s calling on the provincial government to amend the Residential Tenancies Act to ban no-pet clauses in rental agreements and eliminate the ability to charge a pet deposit for affordable housing units.

It also wants the province to adopt a policy requiring developers who access provincial grants or tax credits to dedicate a minimum of 50 per cent of total housing units as pet-friendly.

“We don’t want anybody having to make that choice of whether or not to rehome your pet because you can’t find housing that will take them,” Boryskavich said.