Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New condo sales in Greater Toronto Hamilton Area plunge to lowest level since 1991

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2026 11:35 am
1 min read
A new condo development is constructed in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
A new condo development is constructed in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sales of newly completed condominiums in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area fell last year to the lowest level since 1991, as a record 28 active condo projects were cancelled.

A new report from Urbanation says 2025 marked the fourth straight year of fewer new condo sales in the region, falling 60 per cent from the previous year to a total of 1,599 units.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

New condo sales in 2025 were also 91 per cent below the 10-year average and have dropped 95 per cent since 2021.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,243 units in new condo projects were scrapped, more than doubling both the number of units cancelled the previous year and the previous record set in 2018.

Trending Now

Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand says the downturn in the sector should be “a significant cause for concern” as it relates to future housing supply and affordability, noting there likely won’t be any new condo completions in the GTHA by the end of the decade.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says condo construction starts sank 63 per cent year-over-year in 2025 to 3,272 units, a multi-decade low, and developers launched only 10 new condo projects throughout last year.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices