Tsuut’ina Nation police charge woman with 2nd-degree murder

Tsuut’ina Nation police have charged a 40-year-old woman with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death earlier this month.

On Monday, Jan. 5, officers were called to reports of an unresponsive woman found on Wintergreen Road on the west side of the First Nation, which is located just west of Calgary.

The 29-year-old was declared dead at the scene and her death was deemed suspicious in nature.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

On Monday, officers arrested 40-year-old Amanda Audrey Nicole Crane and charged her with second-degree murder.

Crane is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane, Alta., on Jan. 27.

View image in full screen Officers from the Tsuut’ina Nation police were called after a woman was found unresponsive on Wintergreen Road on Jan. 5, 2026. Global News

Police are also asking anyone who has information that may be of interest to investigators to call the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service at (403) 271-3777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).