Tsuut’ina Nation family loses house to fire just days before Christmas

Devastating. That’s how Chief Ellery Starlight of the Tsuut’ina Nation describes the fire that broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Five fire trucks with crews from the Tsuut’ina Nation and Rocky View fire departments scrambled to put it out.

But despite the firefighters’ best efforts, it was too late — the family lost everything. Many irreplaceable memories. All that remains is a pile of charred wood and metal.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the fire, but fortunately, nobody was home at the time.

Despite the efforts of firefighters from the Tsuut'ina Nation and neighbouring Rocky View County, the family's home was completely destroyed.

“After I learned who it was, I was very sad because if you have somebody who is that active and that helpful in the community — it does hurt,” Starlight said.

The homeowner, described only as Tammy, because she was too distraught to speak to the media, was one of five people who lived in the house.

Starlight describes her as “an all-around good person.

“Tammy has embraced her traditional ways over the years and her and Bernie have been very strong in the community to help her family, her extended family. She’s been very strong and in and out of the community,” he added.

“She’s been helping a lot of people. Her and Bernie, they both have exceeded at that over their life.”

Minor Chief Zachary Many Wounds echoed Starlight’s comments, saying Tammy is a very humble woman.

“She’s a sun dancer, so she practices a lot of traditional ceremony. She’s a person who would give all of the clothes off of her back to you if you needed them.”

Many Wounds says following the tragedy, members of both the Nation and people from surrounding communities have stepped up to help, offering food, clothing and temporary accommodations. Someone even built the family’s dogs some new dog houses.

People who work for Tsuut'ina Nation public works also worked together with local carpenters to build the family some new dog houses.

“They say that through the ashes a Phoenix is born and that’s how I look at this big tragedy that hit our community. A member has lost her home, grandkids have lost a place that they go visit their grandma — and we’re watching the best of everyone come out during the holiday season,” said Many Wounds. “Especially our neighbours within Rocky view and the foothills and the City of Calgary.”

A GoFundMe account has also been set up and more than $10,000 has already been raised.

While Many Wounds admits the family has a long road ahead of them, collectively, he says, people from both the Nation and outside the Nation are already helping them build the foundations of a new home.

“We’re very grateful for that. It’s bridging those gaps that for a really long time, it felt like would never be filled,” said Many Wounds. “During the holiday season, seeing everything come together like that, it’s beautiful.”