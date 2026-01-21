Driver charged after OPP stop truck missing tires on QEW

Ontario Provincial Police say a commercial truck with a major mechanical defect was stopped early Monday morning on the QEW in Niagara Region.
According to the OPP, Burlington police officers responded to a traffic complaint around 3:30 a.m. involving a bobtail truck missing several tires travelling towards Toronto on the QEW from Ontario Street in St. Catharines.
Police say officers were able to see and hear the truck approaching before stopping it near Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby.
Investigators allege the driver was completing a daily inspection report as an officer approached the vehicle.
A 36-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with operating an unsafe commercial motor vehicle, driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect and failing to ensure a daily inspection report was accurately completed.
