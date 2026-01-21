Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged after OPP stop truck missing tires on QEW

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted January 21, 2026 11:51 am
1 min read
Ontario Provincial Police stopped a bobtail truck on the Toronto-bound QEW near Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby early Monday after officers say it was missing several tires and had major mechanical defects. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police stopped a bobtail truck on the Toronto-bound QEW near Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby early Monday after officers say it was missing several tires and had major mechanical defects. @OPP_HSD/ OPP Highway Safety Division
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police say a commercial truck with a major mechanical defect was stopped early Monday morning on the QEW in Niagara Region.

According to the OPP, Burlington police officers responded to a traffic complaint around 3:30 a.m. involving a bobtail truck missing several tires travelling towards Toronto on the QEW from Ontario Street in St. Catharines.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say officers were able to see and hear the truck approaching before stopping it near Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby.

Trending Now

Investigators allege the driver was completing a daily inspection report as an officer approached the vehicle.

A 36-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with operating an unsafe commercial motor vehicle, driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect and failing to ensure a daily inspection report was accurately completed.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices