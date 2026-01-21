Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump says Canada ‘lives’ because of U.S.: ‘Remember that, Mark’

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted January 21, 2026 9:57 am
1 min read
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks to the World Economic Forum.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed Prime Minister Mark Carney directly in a speech Wednesday to the World Economic Forum, saying that “Canada lives because of the United States.”

“I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful, but they should be grateful to us. Canada lives because of the United States,” Trump said.

“Remember that Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to a room of hundreds of world government and business leaders, and follows Carney’s speech a day earlier.

The comments about Canada were made in the context of Trump’s continued push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, a territory of NATO ally Denmark which he says the U.S. needs for “national security.”

Story continues below advertisement

“All we want from Denmark for national and international security and to keep our very energetic and dangerous potential enemies at bay is this land on which we’re going to build the greatest golden dome ever built,” said Trump.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re building a golden dome that’s going to, just by its very nature, going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also, but they’re not.”

Although Carney did not mention Trump directly in his speech at the WEF, he underscored Canada’s solidarity with Denmark and Greenland in making its own decision on its future.

Trending Now

“We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland’s future,” said Carney in his speech.

“Canada strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland and calls for focused talks to achieve our shared objectives of security and prosperity in the Arctic.”

Click to play video: 'Trump: ‘You’ll find out’ how far he’ll go to acquire Greenland'
Trump: ‘You’ll find out’ how far he’ll go to acquire Greenland
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices