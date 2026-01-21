Virtual reality helping Peterborough seniors connect, experience the world

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors at a long-term care home in Peterborough, Ont., are embracing virtual reality to help them reconnect and explore the world, often left restricted due to their health issues.

Among the new users of the technology is Julia Welsh, a resident at Extendicare Peterborough. She loves to travel, but says mobility challenges have made it more difficult.

“We used to travel. We used to go away every year, but we haven’t done it since my stroke,” she said. “[It’s a] little harder to travel when you’re in a wheelchair.”

Thanks to the Rendever virtual reality program at the home, Welsh and other residents can explore multiple destinations, such as Thailand and the Great Barrier Reef off Australia.

“You don’t understand how real it’s going to be until you put those goggles on and get going,” Welsh said.

The program runs multiple times a month using virtual reality headsets and a tablet. Through the headsets, residents can see 360-degree guided tours of locations across the globe and have experiences like playing with virtual dogs.

The Rendever company is based in the United States, but employees say the program has been implemented in many Extendicare homes in Canada for a few years now.

Jayme Craig, resident programs manager at Extendicare Peterborough, says the initiative has been a success with residents.

“Going to a resident and learning a little bit about them and what they’re interested in and being able to take them right there is such a great experience,” she said. “And they always leave feeling happy about it.”

Craig says virtual reality experiences help foster connection and positivity among residents. A special map feature allows them to revisit their childhood homes.

Employees say the headsets have also been helpful for some residents with cognitive impairments, helping them relax by engaging in calming virtual reality experiences.

This was the first time Welsh and some fellow residents tried the technology. Since it was such a success, they plan to explore Egypt next.

“It’s kind of a neat way to get away somewhere,” Welsh said.

“It sounds like me and my buddy might be going travelling once in a while from now on.”