Hyman on a hot streak for surging Oilers

EDMONTON – Zach Hyman is 31 games into his 2025-26 NHL season and finally appears adjusted to what he calls his “new normal.”

The Edmonton Oilers winger returned to the lineup Dec. 1 after missing the first 19 games recovering from surgery for a wrist injury suffered in last spring’s Western Conference final.

He had a slow start his first couple of weeks, as could be expected, but had eight goals in his last 10 games heading into a contest against visiting New Jersey on Tuesday. Since his return he had 19 goals and 31 points (fifth on the Oilers) and a plus-10 rating (third on the team) before facing the Devils.

“I’m very proud of the way I’ve been able to play coming back from injury,” the 33-year-old said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “It’s not easy being hurt. It’s not easy going through rehab. It’s not easy when you literally can’t access your wrist, your hand and it’s a long process to get back.”

As difficult as it was not playing for six months, Hyman recognizes the benefit as well.

“It’s the first time in a long time I’ve had six months to actually train,” he said. “We’ve been playing a lot of hockey, so my mind felt great, my body felt great. The wrist takes as long as it needs to take, to find that touch around the net.

“The first 10 games, you have no pre-season you’re just kind of going into it, you go from skating by yourself to skating with the group to all of a sudden a week later you’re playing games. You have to get caught up pretty quickly.”

But he is back, playing with his usual rambunctious style and he found his deft goalscoring touch once he got up to speed and into the rhythm of the play.

“I’ve been in this position before where I’ve been able to score a lot of goals in a short period of time, so it’s not that it’s new,” he said. ‘It’s just the fact I’m able to help the team and be back to where I wanted to be after major surgery and injury.”

The adjustment he had to make to his game came on the physical side. He’s still as aggressive as ever, but it’s more full body and less hands, as a precautionary move.

“You adapt and be a better version” of the physical player, he said. “It’s the new normal you deal with.”

It’s hard to credit one individual for a team’s success, but since Hyman found his groove on the ice the Oilers are a much-improved team. Even his superstar centreman, Connor McDavid, has been producing at a career-high level.

Finding wingers who fit with McDavid hasn’t been as easy as one would think, but Hyman and McDavid, who worked well together last season, found almost instant chemistry again once reunited.

“You have to go out and play your game,” Hyman said of playing with McDavid. “You try to get him the puck as much as you can, but don’t force it. It’s like basketball, the more you can get it to your best player the better off you’re going to be. If I get the puck and he’s open, probably want him to have the puck and I’ll go get open and be the last touch.”

The Oilers were 11-10-5 when Hyman returned and during his recent 20-game tear, in which he scored 17 goals, the team is 12-6-2.

OF NOTE: Hyman is on standby for Canada’s Olympic team. … Kasperi Kapanen, who left Sunday’s game against St. Louis with an injury, skated with the team Tuesday but head coach Kris Knoblauch said he’s likely out for a week. … Leon Draisaitl, home in Germany dealing with a personal matter, is expected back in Edmonton later this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2026.