B.C. teen found dead on Australian beach was kind, strong, loved travel and dogs

Send this page to someone via email

The friend of a woman found dead on a beach in Australia says she was an adventurous, free spirit who loved travel and dogs.

Brianna Falk knew Piper James for about three years and says they went to school together.

“It was very important to her to be able to travel like she loved travelling, she loved nature,” Falk told Global News.

“She definitely spoke about wanting to go (to Australia) with a lot of people.”

Falk said James, 19, had been travelling in Australia with her best friend.

“They just planned to travel until they kind of lost the itch,” she added. “I know they had spoken to me a few weeks ago. I was asking about their plan, and they were planning to go find somewhere to work so that they could make money to keep exploring and jumping around the cities and just kind of being free.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian police have not confirmed the woman’s identity.

They said that a body was found on K’gari (formerly known as Fraser Island) at about 6.35 a.m. local time on Monday, surrounded by dingoes.

Police were called to the beach, north of the Maheno Shipwreck, to reports of an unresponsive woman, Queensland authorities said in a statement.

James’ father has not spoken publicly but did post a message about his daughter on Facebook.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Todd James wrote that they will always remember his daughter’s infectious laugh and kind spirit.

“I admired her strength and determination to go after her dreams,” he wrote.

“She was glad I was on board for her trip to Australia. Lol, she said, ‘Because I’m 18, and you can’t stop me!’ Mostly, I loved hearing about and seeing the bonds and friendships she was developing as she grew into her beautiful self. She loved and was proud of her work at BC Wildfire Services. Piper would work hard so she could play hard. So many are going to miss you, my precious little baby girl. Maybe gone, but how can we ever forget you? The pain…RIP my baby.”

Story continues below advertisement

James had been working for six weeks at a hostel on the island, police Insp. Paul Algie told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and had informed colleagues that she was going for a swim about 75 minutes before her body was discovered.

Her next known sighting was between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on the beach, when two male witnesses saw a large pack of dingoes.

The cause of her death is still being investigated.

Falk said James’ family was originally from Ontario and moved to Campbell River a few years ago.

She told Global News that James was a strong swimmer.

“The summer before, I spent the whole summer at the lake,” Falk said.

“She’d race me across the lake. We’d, you know, have a couple drinks and see how far we could get… there’s no doubt she was a great swimmer.

Falk said James was also really fond of dogs and loved the beach.

“She was definitely very fond of animals,” she said. “I didn’t see her with any other animals besides her dogs, but I know she was definitely an animal lover.”

Piper James shared this image on her VSCO account. VSCO

Piper James shared this image on her VSCO account. VSCO

View image in full screen Piper James shared this image on her VSCO account. VSCO

Falk said James wore her heart on her sleeve.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m going to miss her very much,” she said.