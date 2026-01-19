Menu

Weather

2026 set to be one of the hottest years on record, Canadian forecast says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 2:19 pm
1 min read
Beaches in Toronto are packed as people find ways to embrace temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius on Monday June 23, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE -- Beaches in Toronto were packed as people found ways to embrace temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius on Monday June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.
The heat will be turned up in 2026, with Canadians set to see one of the hottest years on record, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s annual global mean temperature forecast predicts.

High temperatures this summer will be on par with the record-breaking global heat waves in 2023 and 2025, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a press release.

Temperatures may also be close to 2024, which remains the warmest year ever observed.

Global temperatures are expected to stay between 1.35 and 1.53 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

This will mark the 13th consecutive year temperatures will be more than one degree higher than levels observed before the advent of the Industrial Revolution.

Officials are also forecasting that Canada will see its hottest five-year period ever recorded between 2026 and 2030.

Last year’s brutal heat wave saw 51 daily heat records being broken across Canada, with the number of days above 30 C hitting record highs in multiple Canadian cities.

Environment and Climate Change Canada data shows that the June 2024 heat wave across Canada was made up to 10 times more likely because of human-caused climate change.

Climate projections show that by the second half of this century, many Canadian cities will see at least four times as many days above 30 C on average compared to historical data, the Canadian Climate Institute said.

