Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman, 40, dies east of Montreal following argument with man inside home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2026 1:19 pm
1 min read
This Sûreté du Québec badge was photographed in Ottawa on Sept. 28, 2025. A woman is in critical condition following an altercation with a man that allegedly escalated on Sunday afternoon in Rougemont, in the Montérégie region. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
This Sûreté du Québec badge was photographed in Ottawa on Sept. 28, 2025. A woman is in critical condition following an altercation with a man that allegedly escalated on Sunday afternoon in Rougemont, in the Montérégie region. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec provincial police say a 40-year-old woman died on Sunday east of Montreal following an argument with a man that had escalated.

Police spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville says officers were called to a home on Petite-Caroline Street around 1:45 p.m. in Rougemont, Que.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dorsainville says police found the woman seriously injured inside the residence.

She was taken to hospital where her death was confirmed that evening.

Trending Now

Dorsainville says police found a man inside the home with serious injuries, but she says his life is not in danger.

Police say they plan to meet with the man when his health improves.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices