Woman, 40, dies east of Montreal following argument with man inside home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police say a 40-year-old woman died on Sunday east of Montreal following an argument with a man that had escalated.

Police spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville says officers were called to a home on Petite-Caroline Street around 1:45 p.m. in Rougemont, Que.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dorsainville says police found the woman seriously injured inside the residence.

She was taken to hospital where her death was confirmed that evening.

Dorsainville says police found a man inside the home with serious injuries, but she says his life is not in danger.

Police say they plan to meet with the man when his health improves.