Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firearms damage found on power line that led to Pimicikamak outage: Manitoba Hydro

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2026 12:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to Manitoba First Nation amid water crisis'
More Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to Manitoba First Nation amid water crisis
RELATED: More Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to Manitoba First Nation amid water crisis
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba Hydro says a preliminary examination into a days-long power outage that led to a water catastrophe in a northern First Nation found there was firearm damage near the power line.

The Crown-owned utility says an inspection of the wire that broke at the end of last month in Pimicikamak Cree Nation showed there was shotgun pellet damage to portions of the infrastructure, including the power line itself.

Manitoba Hydro says while it has not been determined that the shotgun pellets caused the line to break, it is warning hunters and other firearm owners that shooting at any electrical infrastructure can shorten its lifespan, cause outages and create safety risks.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The definitive cause of the break on the line remains under investigation.

The First Nation was without power for about four days when a 300-metre-long power line running between two islands in the Nelson River broke.

Story continues below advertisement

The power went out during a cold snap, resulting in ruptured pipes, the evacuation of 4,400 residents from the area and the deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Click to play video: 'Pimicikamak Chief warns of dire conditions as community faces ongoing power crisis'
Pimicikamak Chief warns of dire conditions as community faces ongoing power crisis
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices