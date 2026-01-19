School and road closures around Southern Manitoba on Monday

See more sharing options

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

Highway 75 from Highway 14 to the U-S Border

Highway 23 from Lowe Farm to Highway 75 has NOW re-opened.

The closures are due to snow drifts and vehicles blocking some lanes.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

Lakeshore

Lord Selkirk

Red River Valley

Evergreen

Interlake

Sunrise

Prairie Rose School Division-Hutterian Colony Schools closed.

DSFM-École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent) and École Saint-Georges.

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

Prairie Rose School Division

Portage la Prairie School Division

DSFM -Lagimodière, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Sainte-Agathe, Réal-Bérard, Saint-Joachim, Pointe-des-Chênes and Gabrielle-Roy

OTHER:

All starting Blocks Daycare Centres in Stonewall are closed

Stonewall Children’s Center is closed

Teulon Day Care and Teulon Day Care School-Age program are both closed

Balmoral Childcare centre is closed

This list will continue to be updated.

