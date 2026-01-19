School and road closures around Southern Manitoba on Monday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:
ROAD CLOSURES:
Highway 75 from Highway 14 to the U-S Border
Highway 23 from Lowe Farm to Highway 75 has NOW re-opened.
The closures are due to snow drifts and vehicles blocking some lanes.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
- Lakeshore
- Lord Selkirk
- Red River Valley
- Evergreen
- Interlake
- Sunrise
- Prairie Rose School Division-Hutterian Colony Schools closed.
- DSFM-École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent) and École Saint-Georges.
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Portage la Prairie School Division
- DSFM -Lagimodière, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Sainte-Agathe, Réal-Bérard, Saint-Joachim, Pointe-des-Chênes and Gabrielle-Roy
Trending Now
OTHER:
- All starting Blocks Daycare Centres in Stonewall are closed
- Stonewall Children’s Center is closed
- Teulon Day Care and Teulon Day Care School-Age program are both closed
- Balmoral Childcare centre is closed
This list will continue to be updated.
Comments