Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School and road closures around Southern Manitoba on Monday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 7:50 am
1 min read
School and road closures around Southern Manitoba on Monday - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

Highway 75 from Highway 14 to the U-S Border

Highway 23 from Lowe Farm to Highway 75 has NOW re-opened.

The closures are due to snow drifts and vehicles blocking some lanes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

  • Lakeshore
  • Lord Selkirk
  • Red River Valley
  • Evergreen
  • Interlake
  • Sunrise
  • Prairie Rose School Division-Hutterian Colony Schools closed.
  • DSFM-École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent) and École Saint-Georges.

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Portage la Prairie School Division
  • DSFM -Lagimodière, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Sainte-Agathe, Réal-Bérard, Saint-Joachim, Pointe-des-Chênes and Gabrielle-Roy
Trending Now

OTHER:

  • All starting Blocks Daycare Centres in Stonewall are closed
  • Stonewall Children’s Center is closed
  • Teulon Day Care and Teulon Day Care School-Age program are both closed
  • Balmoral Childcare centre is closed

 

Story continues below advertisement

This list will continue to be updated.

Sponsored content

AdChoices