Hyman, Ingram help Oilers sting the Blues

EDMONTON – Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor Ingram made 27 saves to record the shutout, and the Edmonton Oilers started a key eight-game homestand with a 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Vasily Podkolzin had a goal and an assist and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Oilers (25-17-8) who have gone 5-1-2 in their last seven games.

Nugent-Hopkins played in his 1,000th regular-season contest, becoming just the 63rd player in history to record a goal in his milestone match. Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm each had a pair of assists.

Edmonton is now 21-1-4 when scoring first this season.

The Blues (19-22-8) had a two game-winning streak halted. Jordan Binnington recorded 23 saves for St. Louis.

TAKEAWAYS

Blues: Forward Dylan Holloway returned after missing the last 15 games with an ankle injury. Holloway, who was poached from the Oilers via offer sheet alongside blue liner Philip Broberg during the summer of 2024, has eight goals and 17 points in 34 games this season.

Oilers: Hyman has been on an incredible scoring surge with 17 goals in his last 20 games, the most by any player in the league since Dec. 11.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton made it 5-0 just 1:19 into the third period as McDavid regained his footing after being knocked down and made an incredible pass across to Podkolzin, who blasted in his 12th of the campaign.

KEY STAT

Nugent-Hopkins, who was honoured in a pre-game ceremony, is the first player in Oilers history to hit 1,000 games while playing them all with Edmonton. Only Kevin Lowe has played more games in Oilers franchise history, logging 1,037 games played between his two stints with the squad. Selected first overall by the Oilers at the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, the British Columbia native is the first player from his draft class to hit 1,000 games and the 417th in NHL history. During a career that has seen him play under nine different head coaches with the Oilers, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded 283 goals and 503 assists for a total of 786 points.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2026.