N.S. police watchdog probes shooting after officers called to liquor store robberies

Nova Scotia’s police oversight board is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Halifax by officers responding to a pair of liquor store robberies.

Halifax Regional Police say they were alerted Saturday afternoon to robberies at a pair of Crown-owned liquor stores just blocks apart from each other.

In both cases, police say the suspect sprayed an unknown “sensory irritant” before fleeing.

Investigators say officers tracked down a 37-year-old man, who allegedly threatened police with a large knife.

The man was shot by an officer and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Serious Incident Response Team says it will investigate the matter and is asking any witnesses to come forward.