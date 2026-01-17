Menu

Share

Share

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Political analyst reacts to Canada’s tariff deal with China

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted January 17, 2026 7:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Political analyst reacts to China-Canada tariff deal'
Political analyst reacts to China-Canada tariff deal
WATCH: Some in Saskatchewan are breathing a sigh of relief following Friday's announcement of a new trade agreement between China and Canada. Payton Zillich spoke with political analyst Ken Coates to get more details on what this deal means for the country.
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new trade agreement between China and Canada on Friday.

The deal will allow Chinese Electric Vehicles into the country in exchange for a drop in tariffs for Canadian agricultural products.

In response to the new deal, political analyst Ken Coates told Global News he believes the tariff conflict should have never occurred in the first place.

“This is a conflict that shouldn’t have happened,” Coates said. “China should never impose the tariffs on canola the way it has done. That’s not a good neighbour approach; it’s not a good partner sort of approach. We’ve got a decade of being told that China is a very risky partner. And now all of a sudden, we’re climbing into bed with China. So, these are difficult, complicated times.”

Now, Coates is worried about the response Canada will receive from the United States,

“When people come back and tell (U.S. President Donald Trump) what this all represents … it’ll be presented to him as Canada has chosen China over the United States. And Donald Trump is very much given to the idea that said, well, if you want to make that choice, then we’ll make it for you. And I think it puts the Canada-U.S. trade agreement sort of a little bit more at risk than it was before.”

However, Coates said he believes the work between Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Carney demonstrates that the government is open to collaboration for the greater good of the country.

“Scott Moe stood up for Saskatchewan, Prime Minister Carney stood up for Saskatchewan, we got something back off the table, so it’s not as bad as it was before,” he said.

Watch the video above for more. 

