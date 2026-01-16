Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada-China trade deal framed as a win for B.C.’s economy

By Aaron McArthur & Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 7:46 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney walks past a Chinese flag as he leaves after holding a press conference in Ritan Park in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney walks past a Chinese flag as he leaves after holding a press conference in Ritan Park in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s trade mission to China is being framed as a win for British Columbia’s economy.

Carney announced a new deal with Beijing on electric vehicles and canola at the end of a high-profile trip on Friday.

“The inroads Canada has made this week are a sign that the government gets it and is showing Canadians and the world that we are open for business,” Alexa Young with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said.

The trade deal would allow up to 49,000 Chinese EVs into Canada yearly at a tariff rate of 6.1 per cent.

An expanded auto terminal on Annacis Island will be able to handle the additional volume of cars that could be more affordable than what is currently on the market, with prices expected to be under $40,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The New Car Dealers Association said in a statement to Global News that, “We look forward to reviewing the full details of this announcement and engaging constructively with governments to ensure that affordability, competition, and long-term market stability remain central considerations.”

Click to play video: 'Canada reaches tariff deal with China on canola, electric vehicles'
Canada reaches tariff deal with China on canola, electric vehicles
Trending Now

In British Columbia, the overall reaction to the news on Friday is positive.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“China’s economy is important,” Alex McMillan with the B.C. Chamber of Commerce said.

“Having trade deals like this — and diversifying our markets — is important. Providing certainty is important.”

There are concerns with the agreement, including privacy issues and China’s human rights record. But Ottawa’s goal is to double trade with partners outside the United States, which is a goal that would be impossible without China.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do want to see more trade and more diversification of our markets and know that China is an important nation and important economy, so having better trade relationships with them, I think overall is going to be good,” McMillan said.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices