Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested following homicide in Abbotsford hotel room

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One man dead in Abbotsford homicide'
One man dead in Abbotsford homicide
WATCH: Abbotsford police say they were called to a hotel on Thursday night and found a person dead in a hotel room. However, they believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has been arrested following a homicide in a hotel room in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police said that officers were called to the Best Western Hotel near Marshall and Clearbrook roads just before noon on Thursday for reports of a “suspicious circumstance.”

Police said the scene was contained to a single room within the hotel and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police believe this is an isolated incident and not connected to any ongoing gang activity.

“What i want to stress, though, is that this incident that occurred today is isolated,” Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department said.

Trending Now

“This is an isolated incident that occurred in a hotel room. Also, this incident is not connected, or not believed to be connected to any extortion-related events that have been going on in the Lower Mainland.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices