Man arrested following homicide in Abbotsford hotel room

A man has been arrested following a homicide in a hotel room in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police said that officers were called to the Best Western Hotel near Marshall and Clearbrook roads just before noon on Thursday for reports of a “suspicious circumstance.”

Police said the scene was contained to a single room within the hotel and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police believe this is an isolated incident and not connected to any ongoing gang activity.

“What i want to stress, though, is that this incident that occurred today is isolated,” Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department said.

“This is an isolated incident that occurred in a hotel room. Also, this incident is not connected, or not believed to be connected to any extortion-related events that have been going on in the Lower Mainland.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.