18-year-old dies after falling from Cypress Mountain chairlift

An 18-year-old died on Cypress Mountain on Thursday after falling from a chairlift.
West Vancouver police said emergency services were called at approximately 7:25 p.m. after reports that someone was in medical distress after a fall.
The 18-year-old from Maple Ridge was pronounced dead at the scene.
“All available evidence points to this being a tragic accident,” Suzanne Birch, spokesperson for the West Vancouver Police Department, said in a statement.
“There are no obvious indications of technical or mechanical issues with the chairlift. As the death appears to be non-suspicious, the investigation is now with the Coroner’s Office.”
Police acknowledge that this would have been distressing for anyone who witnessed the incident and for the family and friends of the young man.
Victim’s services were at the scene on Thursday night and continue to be available to the public. Anyone who was impacted is invited to reach out for support by calling 604-925-7468.
