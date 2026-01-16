Menu

Canada

Driver who towed sledders in parking lot faces stunt charge: Guelph police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2026 12:58 pm
1 min read
An 18-year-old Oakville man faces stunt driving charges after police say he towed people on sleds and had a passenger in an open trunk. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old Oakville man faces stunt driving charges after police say he towed people on sleds and had a passenger in an open trunk. Arlyn McAdorey/ The Canadian Press
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving for allegedly towing people on sleds after Thursday’s snowstorm.

Police say they were called to a parking lot near York Road and Watson Parkway just after midnight on Friday.

They allege the car was spinning in circles while two people on sleds were being dragged with ropes, and a male was also riding in the car’s open trunk.

Police say the driver from Oakville, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving and has had his licence suspended for 30 days.

They say the vehicle, which belongs to one of the sledders, was impounded for two weeks.

The incident comes after southern Ontario was hit by heavy snowfall.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

