Star free agent Kyle Tucker chooses LA Dodgers over Toronto Blue Jays: reports

The Toronto Blue Jays swung and missed on signing star free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker.

According to multiple reports, the four-time all-star and World Series champion has agreed to a four-year, US$240 million contract with the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.Tucker can opt out of the deal after years two and three.

Tucker, 28, spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs, where he had 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and had 25 stolen bases in 136 games.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros, who dealt him to Chicago after the 2024 season.

Tucker was reportedly made a long-term offer by the Blue Jays, with the New York Mets and Dodgers both making short-term offers.

The Blue Jays have had an aggressive off-season after coming one win short of defeating the Dodgers for the World Series. Star shortstop Bo Bichette still remains on the market for a potential deal to stay in Toronto, though.