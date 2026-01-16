Menu

Crime

$7M in heroin found on truck trying to cross into Canada from U.S.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 11:29 am
1 min read
Image of the heroin seized at the U.S.-Canada border on Dec. 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Image of the heroin seized at the U.S.-Canada border on Dec. 18, 2025. Provided / OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police and Canada Border Services Agency say they’ve seized 42 kilograms of suspected heroin from a tractor-trailer that was trying to enter Canada.

The OPP said the drugs were seized at the Peace Bridge port of entry from Buffalo into Fort Erie on Dec. 18, 2025.

Police said that, alongside CBSA and an American border enforcement task force, they identified the tractor-trailer suspected of drug trafficking activity.

“Upon primary inspection, border services officers referred the tractor trailer for examination,” the OPP said. “With the assistance of a CBSA detector dog, border services officers detected and seized 42 kg of suspected heroin concealed in the trailer.”

The estimated street value of the heroin is almost $7 million.

Officers also seized the tractor-trailer and two cellphones.

“This seizure demonstrates the critical importance of intelligence-led policing and strong partnerships at our borders. The OPP, working closely with the Canada Border Services Agency and our BEST partners, remains committed to disrupting the flow of illegal drugs into the communities we serve,” OPP Supt. Mike Stoddart said.

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

