Sports

Sorokin, Islanders blank Oilers 1-0

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2026 11:47 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON – Ilya Sorokin recorded a 35-save shutout as the New York Islanders narrowly got past the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 on Thursday.

Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders (26-16-5), who have won four of their last six.

The Oilers (23-17-8) have lost three of their last four contests.

Connor Ingram recorded 17 saves in net for Edmonton.

TAKEAWAYS

Islanders: Playing in his 576th game, Matthew Barzal picked up an assist to hit 500 points in his career. New York’s leading scorer now has eight points in his last six games.

Oilers: Connor McDavid’s point streak, the longest in the NHL this season, ended at a career-best 20 games, during which he recorded 19 goals and 27 assists. He joined Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey as the only three players in Oilers franchise history to put together a point streak of at least 20 games.

KEY MOMENT

The Islanders finally broke the scoreless deadlock on the power play with 6:18 remaining in the third frame on just their second shot of the period as Calum Ritchie sent a backhand pass to Duclair and he rifled home his ninth of the season.

KEY STAT

It as a rare win in Edmonton for the Islanders who had lost the last six trips to town dating back to March 7, 2017. The Oilers came into the game with a 12-1-0 record (41 goals for, 23 goals allowed) at home against them since the 2007-08 season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Play the fifth game of a seven-game trip in Calgary on Saturday.

Oilers: Make a quick trip to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

