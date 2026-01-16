Menu

Crime

Key witness details hours before Taya Sinclair’s death in Saskatoon trial

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 9:12 am
2 min read
Taya Sinclair was found dead days after she went missing in 2022. View image in full screen
Taya Sinclair was found dead days after she went missing in 2022. File / Global News
The murder trial for the death of Taya Rae Anne Sinclair heard from a key witness on Thursday. Stephanie Halkett-Stephenson testified to the series of events leading to Sinclair’s remains being found burned in a snow pile in Prince Albert, Sask., days after she went missing in March 2022.

Michael Smillie is facing one count of first-degree murder in Sinclair’s death. He has pleaded not guilty.

Halkett-Stephenson, who is serving 18 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter for her role in Sinclair’s death, shared how she knew the two accused and what role they played in her killing.

Halkett-Stephenson testified that Chelsey Wilma Crowe — who pleaded guilty Monday to assault in Sinclair’s death — paid her to use her Facebook account to lure Sinclair’s boyfriend, Kenneth Bell, to an apartment.

She testified that Bell owed Crowe money and that she helped Crowe beat him, cut off his clothes, dress him in lingerie, zip-tie him and lock him in a closet.

Halkett-Stephenson then testified to Crowe using Bell’s phone to lure Sinclair to the apartment.

The court also saw surveillance footage showing Sinclair arriving at Crowe’s apartment at 10:19 p.m. on March 12.

Halkett-Stephenson testified that she helped Crowe beat her, then tie her up with zip ties before putting her in the closet with Bell.

According to Halkett-Stephenson, Crowe then planned for her to bring Sinclair to Smillie’s house at 1227 Ave. C N. At 8:21 a.m. on March 13, Halkett-Stephenson can be seen on surveillance footage taking Sinclair out of Crowe’s place. 

She testified to bringing Sinclair to Smillie’s basement and zip-tying her to a pole. She explained on the stand that she saw Smillie hit Sinclair across the face before leaving her at his house.

Halkett-Stephenson said that the next day, Smillie called her back to his house. She said walking into his house, she could see Sinclair dead under a blue tarp in his kitchen.

She said Smillie told her to clean up her mess.

Halkett-Stephenson testified to setting out to Smillie’s apartment to take away Sinclair’s body on March 15 after talking with Crowe about what to do.

Crowe’s sentencing hearing is set for later this month.

