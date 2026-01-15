City of Kelowna says ‘new faces’ may be contributing to ongoing crime

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., business owners say ongoing smash-and-grab thefts and public disorder are taking a toll, as the city questions whether an influx of newcomers may be contributing to the problem.

According to Kelowna’s community safety director, partners working downtown, including the RCMP, are seeing a shift in who is involved.

“Our partners are indicating and able to show that these are largely new faces, new individuals in our city, that we’re seeing in our downtown,” said Darren Caul during a press conference with RCMP regarding crime on Tuesday.

Caul suggests many of the newcomers, most arriving from the Prairies, may be unfamiliar with local rules and expectations. That includes recently tightened restrictions at Tent City, Kelowna’s long-standing outdoor encampment.

“One of the strategies we’re employing is to ensure those new individuals in our city are aware of the resources and supports available, and the expectations for those who are living unhoused,” Caul said.

Business owners across Kelowna say they’re noticing a visible increase in people living rough.

“Especially roaming around the city, downtown here, there’s a few people we’re seeing,” said Wendy Munyanyi, who owns Mary-Claris Hair Extensions. “Some faces are familiar, some are not.”

Todd Daniels, owner of Gallery Streetwear, echoed those concerns, while emphasizing empathy.

“It’s sad. You don’t want to see people on the street,” Daniels said. “I’m not against helping people in poverty, but there are definitely more people.”

Munyanyi says the rise has become unsettling, especially after experiencing multiple break-ins.

“It makes it scary sometimes to work until late,” she said. “You want to finish at six or seven, but you’re forced to close at five because you’re scared once it gets darker.”

While some speculate Kelowna’s climate may be drawing people in, Caul cautions against singling out the city, noting the issue extends well beyond municipal borders.

“Many cities in B.C. are facing growing challenges with people who are unhoused, experiencing mental health issues and problematic substance use,” he said, adding those areas fall under provincial responsibility.

Now, as RCMP and bylaw officers increase patrols in the downtown core to protect businesses, some owners worry enforcement is simply displacing the problem.

“They’re being moved, but where are they moving to?” Daniels said. “Now we’re going to have a problem somewhere else.”