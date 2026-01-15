Quebec economy minister weighs CAQ leadership as Legault prepares to step aside

Send this page to someone via email

A high-profile senior cabinet minister in Quebec has come forward to say she is considering a bid for the leadership of the Coalition Avenir Québec, becoming the first minister to publicly signal interest following Premier François Legault’s resignation announcement.

Economy, Energy and Innovation Minister Christine Fréchette said Wednesday she expects to make a final decision within days after consulting with colleagues, family members and other people in her professional circle.

View image in full screen Quebec Economy and Innovation Minister Christine Frechette, speaks at Bombardier’s manufacturing facilities in Dorval, Que., on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

“I am considering the party leadership,” Fréchette told reporters. “I will be reflecting on that in the coming days.”

First elected in 2022 to the Montreal-area Sanguinet riding, Fréchette took over the important economy portfolio from departing minister Pierre Fitzgibbon in September 2024.

Her comments mark the clearest indication yet that a high-profile minister is prepared to seek the top job in the party Legault founded and has led since its inception.

Legault announced Tuesday he will step down as CAQ leader but will remain in place as premier until the party chooses a successor.

“I will stay on as long as the party designates a replacement,” Legault said.

Several other cabinet ministers have not ruled out entering the race, including Education Minister Sonia LeBel, Municipal Affairs Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Environment Minister Bernard Drainville, though none has formally declared their interest.

Longtime CAQ MNA Chantal Rouleau said it is too early to endorse any potential candidate. “Not yet. I don’t know,” Rouleau said when asked whether she was backing anyone.

Political observers say it is common for governing parties to look internally when selecting a new leader, particularly when a leadership change comes mid-mandate.

Sébastien Dallaire, vice-president at the Léger polling firm, told Global News several existing ministers are likely to put their names forward.

“The first and easiest choice for a party searching for a new leader is to look within,” Dallaire said.

He added that if the CAQ hopes to strengthen its chances of winning a third mandate, however, it may ultimately need to consider a candidate from outside the party’s current ranks.

“Someone coming in from the outside would probably have a better chance of pushing a change agenda because they would not be tied to previous policies,” Dallaire said.

The CAQ has not yet announced a timeline for its leadership convention, but it is expected to take place by mid-April to give the new leader time to build momentum ahead of Quebec’s October election.