Ontario man accused of assaulting someone for ice fishing too close: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say a 72-year-old man has been charged with assault after he allegedly attacked someone for ice fishing too close to him.

OPP say officers were called to Chemong Lake near Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon for a report of someone being assaulted while ice fishing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the complainant said the suspect approached them in an aggressive manner while they were fishing.

The suspect said the person was fishing too close before allegedly assaulting them.

Police say a man from Ennismore was arrested as a result.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.