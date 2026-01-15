Ontario man accused of assaulting someone for ice fishing too close: police

Ontario Provincial Police say a 72-year-old man has been charged with assault after he allegedly attacked someone for ice fishing too close to him.
OPP say officers were called to Chemong Lake near Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon for a report of someone being assaulted while ice fishing.
They say the complainant said the suspect approached them in an aggressive manner while they were fishing.
The suspect said the person was fishing too close before allegedly assaulting them.
Police say a man from Ennismore was arrested as a result.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.
