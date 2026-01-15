B.C. Premier David Eby says province’s LNG, mining of interest to India

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby spoke to reporters on Thursday morning from Mumbai, India, during his six-day trade mission.

He said that mining and energy companies in India are showing an interest in B.C.

“They are looking strongly to LNG as one of their ways of reducing carbon intensity, as well as reducing smog in the country,” Eby said.

“And so B.C. LNG has been an item of considerable interest, especially the projects that are reaching final investment decision over the next year — LNG Canada Phase 2, KSI Lisims LNG — as well as the projects that are under construction like Woodfibre LNG.”

Eby was also asked about the rise in extortion cases in B.C.

He said the province’s extortion task force will provide an update next week.

“We have assembled a remarkable and historic task force, RCMP, CBSA,” Eby said.

“There are more police in Surrey right now than there have ever been. The RCMP has surged resources into the community.”

Eby said he has not been happy with the fact that there has been no update from the task force and he has asked them to provide one.

“There have been some important developments, people deported, an arrest here in India, cooperation between the Indian government and the Canadian government on this at the law enforcement level,” he added.

“That needs to continue, but, bluntly, we need better results, we need to see more arrests and whatever we can do to support the police to get the job done, we will do so.”

As of Jan. 12, Surrey police said there have been 16 reported extortion incidents in the city since the beginning of the year.