Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby says province’s LNG, mining of interest to India

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 15, 2026 4:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eby says mining and LNG leading B.C.-India trade mission talks'
Eby says mining and LNG leading B.C.-India trade mission talks
At a press conference in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, B.C. Premier David Eby said mining had emerged as the leading focus of the province’s trade mission to India, with strong interest in projects across B.C. He said Indian companies were also closely watching LNG opportunities as the country looks to meet rising energy demand while reducing emissions. Eby rejected suggestions that security concerns should derail economic ties, saying criminal investigations could proceed alongside efforts to grow B.C.’s economy.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby spoke to reporters on Thursday morning from Mumbai, India, during his six-day trade mission.

He said that mining and energy companies in India are showing an interest in B.C.

“They are looking strongly to LNG as one of their ways of reducing carbon intensity, as well as reducing smog in the country,” Eby said.

“And so B.C. LNG has been an item of considerable interest, especially the projects that are reaching final investment decision over the next year — LNG Canada Phase 2, KSI Lisims LNG — as well as the projects that are under construction like Woodfibre LNG.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. looks to deepen trade ties with India'
B.C. looks to deepen trade ties with India

Eby was also asked about the rise in extortion cases in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the province’s extortion task force will provide an update next week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have assembled a remarkable and historic task force, RCMP, CBSA,” Eby said.

Trending Now

“There are more police in Surrey right now than there have ever been. The RCMP has surged resources into the community.”

Eby said he has not been happy with the fact that there has been no update from the task force and he has asked them to provide one.

“There have been some important developments, people deported, an arrest here in India, cooperation between the Indian government and the Canadian government on this at the law enforcement level,” he added.

“That needs to continue, but, bluntly, we need better results, we need to see more arrests and whatever we can do to support the police to get the job done, we will do so.”

As of Jan. 12, Surrey police said there have been 16 reported extortion incidents in the city since the beginning of the year.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices