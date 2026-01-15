Menu

Crime

17-year-old arrested in connection with teen’s overdose death in Prince George

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 15, 2026 2:53 pm
1 min read
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with an overdose death in 2024.
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with an overdose death in 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Prince George in connection with a fentanyl-related overdose that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old in 2024.

On June 26, 2024, RCMP officers were called to a home in the 7600 block of McMaster Crescent after a 16-year-old girl was found unconscious.

She was rushed to the hospital and was found to have high levels of fentanyl in her blood.

She later died in the hospital, RCMP confirmed.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Jan. 13, 2026, and has been charged with manslaughter. RCMP said the teen, who cannot be named due to their age, was taken to court that morning and has been released on conditions.

“This is a tragedy, and our thoughts continue to be with the deceased’s family,” Staff Sgt. Aaron Whitehouse, plainclothes commander for the Prince George RCMP, said in a statement.

“We also recognize that this event has had a larger impact on the community, including the accused and their family. Prince George RCMP is committed to making every effort to ensure that our youth are safe; to that end, we are pleased that this matter will be addressed by the court.  We also want to encourage parents, guardians and teachers to continue having hard conversations with youth about un-prescribed drug use and its inherent dangers.”

