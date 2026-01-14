Calgary woman’s act of self-defence prompts another victim to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman’s killing of a man who attacked her at a home in the northwest community of Edgemont last week has prompted another man, who had a similar, frightening encounter, to come forward.

Global News has learned the man who was killed, 48-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed, had a lengthy history with the law.

View image in full screen Calgary police say 48-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed was killed after he attacked a woman who was showing him a house he claimed he was interested in renting in the northwest community of Edgemont. Obtained by Global News

Ahmed was killed last Friday afternoon after police said he met up with a woman to discuss renting a house and ended up attacking her with a knife.

She fought back and killed him in what police said was “a clear-cut case of self-defence.”

No charges will be laid.

View image in full screen Harold Heninger said he also had a frightening encounter with Shabaz Ahmed, who pulled a knife on him in June 2023. Global News

News of Ahmed’s death brought back some frightening memories for Harold Heninger.

He said he met Ahmed in June 2023 while trying to sell a vehicle during a Friday night meeting of local car enthusiasts.

He and his wife agreed to help complete the sale by driving Ahmed to his home in Airdrie to pick up the money.

But as the drive went on, Heninger said Ahmed’s actions made them feel uneasy.

“I told my wife to stop the car, get out and flag somebody down to call the police because this isn’t right, what’s going on,” said Heninger.

"That's when he (Ahmed) took the knife out of his briefcase."

Heninger, who is in his 70s, fought back and Ahmed ran off.

He was eventually arrested and charged with a half-dozen offences, including assault with a weapon, robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

After a two-and-a-half year court process, in October 2025, he was found not guilty on all charges.

“He’d fire his lawyer and get himself another (and end up with) six months free on the street. (He) just kept bailing himself out all the time,” said Heninger.

View image in full screen Heninger shows off an x-ray photo of his hip that he said was badly damaged when he managed to fight off an attack by Shabaz Ahmed. Global News

Heninger still suffers the trauma of that frightening encounter: from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to a hip that was so badly damaged, he’s waiting for replacement surgery.

“I don’t have to worry about him anymore. He’s gone,” Heninger said. “But I hope the government looks after the lady who had to kill him, because I know the trauma that you go through. He’d been running free all the time.