‘Strangles’: Highly contagious bacterial disease threatens Okanagan horses

Send this page to someone via email

Horse barns across the Okanagan are shutting down as a highly contagious equine disease spreads through the region, forcing a halt to all horse movement.

Known as strangles, the bacterial infection has been confirmed at two stables in West Kelowna and one in Kelowna, impacting dozens of horses. With no vaccine-based quick fix and a high risk of transmission, barns have implemented strict lockdowns, no horses in and no horses out.

“It’s vital that we follow these rules and guidelines,” said Melanie Jenkins, owner of Royal Kiki Equestrian. “Because if everybody does, we’re going to get rid of this fast. If we don’t, it’s just going to creep in.”

Strangles spreads through direct contact between horses or through contaminated equipment, clothing or surfaces. Equine veterinarian Dr. Janice Posnikoff says the bacteria typically enter through a horse’s nose before spreading deeper into the body.

Story continues below advertisement

“It gets into the lining of the nose and then migrates to the lymph nodes, either under the jaw or around the voice box,” Posnikoff said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Early symptoms include fever and loss of appetite, followed by the development of painful abscesses. Once those abscesses begin to grow, infected horses must be isolated to prevent further spread.

“Once we know the abscess is growing, we can contain them and separate them from the herd,” Posnikoff said.

While the infection is treatable, veterinarians warn it can become deadly if it affects the airway.

“The pus can get so large, literally the size of my fist, around their voice box,” Posnikoff said. “It can collapse their trachea and they can asphyxiate. That’s why it’s called strangles.”

At Royal Kiki Equestrian, strict biosecurity measures are now in place for anyone entering the property, including changing clothes and footwear before coming near the horses.

“Just change out of your barn clothes and make sure your footwear and clothes are different before coming up to the barn,” Jenkins said.

Barn closures are expected to last for a few months as outbreaks are brought under control. Jenkins says she will not be taking on any new clients until at least April or until professionals confirm it is safe to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Veterinarians say the outbreak is having a significant economic impact on the horse community, in addition to the toll on animal health.

“It’s a huge economic impact on everybody,” Posnikoff said. “And more than that, the horses get really sick.”

For now, owners and veterinarians are in a waiting game, hoping strict precautions will stop the spread and allow horses across the Okanagan to be running free and breathing easy by spring.