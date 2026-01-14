SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre seeks bankruptcy protection, citing $1.1M debt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2026 3:45 pm
1 min read
Former MP and Montreal mayor Denis Coderre speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 21, 2024 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Former MP and Montreal mayor Denis Coderre speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 21, 2024 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb RJB
Former Montreal mayor and federal cabinet minister Denis Coderre has filed for bankruptcy protection, seeking relief from nearly $1.1 million in debt, according to documents released by the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.

The documents show Coderre sought protection on Jan. 6 and cited “illness, death, divorce, biopsy and media harassment” as reasons for his financial difficulties.

The documents indicate Coderre owes $663,162 to 9377-4750 Québec Inc. — a management consulting firm he controls.

Coderre also owes $127,537 to the Canada Revenue Agency and $93,593 to the Quebec Revenue Agency.

He declared assets of $44,000, including a pending $25,000 payment from Tel Aviv University.

When asked for comment, Coderre told The Canadian Press that it was a private matter.

Coderre’s bid for the Quebec Liberal Party leadership was rejected in February 2025 after he failed to file required documents related to his tax situation on time.

Revelations about Coderre’s filings were first reported by Le Journal de Montréal.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

