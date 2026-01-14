Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre seeks bankruptcy protection, citing $1.1M debt

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Former Montreal mayor and federal cabinet minister Denis Coderre has filed for bankruptcy protection, seeking relief from nearly $1.1 million in debt, according to documents released by the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.

The documents show Coderre sought protection on Jan. 6 and cited “illness, death, divorce, biopsy and media harassment” as reasons for his financial difficulties.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The documents indicate Coderre owes $663,162 to 9377-4750 Québec Inc. — a management consulting firm he controls.

Coderre also owes $127,537 to the Canada Revenue Agency and $93,593 to the Quebec Revenue Agency.

He declared assets of $44,000, including a pending $25,000 payment from Tel Aviv University.

When asked for comment, Coderre told The Canadian Press that it was a private matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Coderre’s bid for the Quebec Liberal Party leadership was rejected in February 2025 after he failed to file required documents related to his tax situation on time.

Revelations about Coderre’s filings were first reported by Le Journal de Montréal.