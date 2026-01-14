ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good suffered internal bleeding, DHS says

Send this page to someone via email

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good last week in Minneapolis suffered internal bleeding to the torso after he was struck by her vehicle, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for DHS, confirmed the health update to Fox News on Wednesday, though the extent of the internal bleeding the ICE agent suffered is not immediately clear. CBS News also received confirmation of the injury via DHS officials.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said last week that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Good, received hospital care after he “was hit by the vehicle.”

“He went to hospital and received treatment, was released and is spending time with his family now,” Noem added.

Story continues below advertisement

She also said that the agent had previously been dragged by a car during an ICE operation last June, which was captured on video.

“This is an experienced officer who followed his training and we will continue to let the investigation unfold into the individual and continue to follow the procedures and policies that happen in these use-of-force cases,” Noem told reporters last Thursday about the shooting of Good.

“But let’s remember the events that surrounded what happened yesterday on that tragic situation was that these individuals had followed our officers all day, had harassed them, had blocked them. They were impeding our law enforcement operations, which is against the law, and when they demanded and commanded her to get out of her vehicle several times, she did not,” Noem alleged, without providing any specific evidence.

5:26 Minneapolis woman fatally shot by ICE agents during confrontation with protesters

Homeland Security shared a statement on X about the ICE agent, writing, “The same @ICEgov officer attacked yesterday was dragged in June by a child sexual predator trying to evade an immigration enforcement arrest. He suffered severe injuries and required 33 stitches,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

“ICE officers put their lives on the line every day to defend American communities,” DHS added.

The same @ICEgov officer attacked yesterday was dragged in June by a child sexual predator trying to evade an immigration enforcement arrest. He suffered severe injuries and required 33 stitches. ICE officers put their lives on the line every day to defend American communities. https://t.co/1ZUOKTHVQE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 8, 2026

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance said Thursday the ICE agent “deserves a debt of gratitude” while speaking about the June incident.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is a guy who’s actually done a very, very important job for the United States of America,” Vance told reporters during a White House press briefing. “He’s been assaulted. He’s been attacked. He’s been injured because of it.”

Vance, who claimed the officer was acting in self-defence, framed Good as “a victim of left-wing ideology” who was spurred by an alleged network of politically motivated groups to interfere with law enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it is a tragedy of her own making,” Vance said.

On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that the ICE agent “walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips.”

“He was not injured. I’ve seen worse injuries from doing that. And so give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step,” Frey added.

1:06 ‘He was not injured’: Minneapolis mayor doesn’t believe ICE agent was seriously hurt by protesters car prior to deadly shooting

The Trump administration has repeatedly defended the ICE agent who shot and killed Good, a mother of three, saying he acted in self-defence.

Trump administration officials referred to Good as a “domestic terrorist” and said she had attempted to ram federal agents with her car. But that explanation has been widely panned by Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and others based on videos of the confrontation.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press