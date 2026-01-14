One person dead in police-involved shooting in Burnaby neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A person has died following a police incident in a quiet residential area of Burnaby overnight.

Few other details have been released at this time, but the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed they have been called out.

They investigate police-involved incidents in B.C. that involve serious injury or death.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 4100-block of Oxford Street, near Carleton Avenue, in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood.

The investigations office said more information is expected to be released later on Wednesday.

A neighbour told Global News that his wife heard multiple gunshots.

“When I got into the house, I asked my wife, ‘I said, you know, is everything all right’ and she says, ‘Well, I heard a couple of gunshots in succession very quickly and the place was swarming with police officers, but none of them went door-to-door’,” Kerry Ervin said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So that was kind of ominous in the fact that, you know, I think that what happened was pretty quick and pretty sudden.”

More to come.