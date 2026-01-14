Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield’s wife, ‘stands with and supports’ husband

Melissa Gilbert is standing by her husband Timothy Busfield as he faces accusations of child sex abuse.

A representative for the Little House on the Prairie actor, 61, released a statement after Busfield surrendered to authorities in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday. An arrest warrant had been issued for the 68-year-old director to face child sex abuse charges last week by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD).

“Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time,” publicist Ame Van Iden told People in a statement. “Any purported ‘statements’ circulating online — including AI-generated deepfakes of her ‘breaking her silence’ — should not be treated as coming from her.”

“She is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds,” the statement continued. “During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.”

Gilbert’s clothing and decor brand, Modern Prairie, also issued a statement following Busfield’s arrest.

“Modern Prairie is aware of recent media reports regarding serious allegations involving a family member of our brand muse, Melissa Gilbert. These allegations do not involve Modern Prairie, our operations, nor our community,” Modern Prairie said in a statement on Instagram.

“Modern Prairie unequivocally condemns abuse in all forms and remains committed to values of safety, integrity, and respect,” the statement continued. “While these matters are personal and do not directly involve Melissa or the brand, we are respecting the privacy of the family as they navigate a difficult and personal situation.

“Our focus remains on supporting our community and continuing our work with care, responsibility, and intention,” the statement concluded.

The statements come after Busfield claimed that he “did not do anything wrong” in a video obtained by TMZ.

“Hi everybody, it’s Tim,” he began. “I’m sure most of you know, that are watching this, that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque — I’m here now. I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer. Saturday, I got the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. I’m gonna confront these lies. They’re horrible.”

“They’re all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I’m gonna fight it. I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies,” he continued. “So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you.”

After the video was published, an APD spokesperson confirmed to Global News that Busfield had turned himself in at the Metro Detention Center.

“He will be booked on his warrant,” the APD spokesperson added.

“Tim voluntarily appeared before New Mexico authorities after travelling across the country to confront these false and deeply troubling allegations,” said Stanton Stein, a lawyer for Busfield. “He is innocent and is determined to clear his name.”

Busfield was booked by Albuquerque police on charges of child sex abuse stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched a minor on the set of a TV series he was directing in New Mexico.

He faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13 and one count of child abuse.

He is currently being held without bail, according to jail records. A first appearance in court was scheduled for Wednesday.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Timothy Busfield’s booking record. Metropolitan Detention Center / MDC Custody List

The criminal complaint filed by Marvin Kirk Brown with the police department says two children, 11-year-old twin brothers, reported that Busfield touched them inappropriately on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a TV series Busfield directed and acted in.

One of the children said the first incident happened when he was seven years old, and that Busfield touched him three or four times. Busfield is accused of touching him five or six times on another occasion when he was eight. The boy said he touched him in his “private areas.”

The child’s mother reported to Child Protective Services that the abuse occurred between November 2022 and spring 2024, the complaint said. She alleged that her children “were groomed and sexually abused by Timothy,” the complaint said.

Busfield denied the allegations when interviewed by authorities last fall as part of an investigation, according to the complaint.

The complaint also says the children were reportedly afraid to tell anyone because Busfield was the director and they feared he would get upset with them.

When he was interviewed by authorities as part of the investigation, Busfield suggested the boys’ mother was seeking revenge for her children being replaced on the series. Busfield also previously said he likely would have picked up and tickled the boys, saying the set was a playful environment.

Brown said he asked Busfield what the “protocol was for touching children and picking them up” and also asked “if it was allowed.”

“Timothy initially said, ‘It’s not allowed at all. There is no, there’s no protocol. I mean, I’m always around people, right? Uh, uh, uh, it would be, it would be, you know, in front of the parents. There would never be a weird moment about it. I don’t really remember picking those boys up. Uh, I remember picking up the boy who followed them. I’d pick him up, and he’d be giggling and that would sort of get him ready to act,'” Brown recalled Busfield saying in the legal doc.

He said Busfield then stated, “‘I don’t remember those boys. No, I don’t, I don’t actually, I don’t remember it, it, if it happened, I don’t remember overtly tickling the boys ever, but it wouldn’t be uncommon for me.'”

Brown said Busfield and his wife told him they did have a relationship with the two children and their family outside of work.

“They advised that they did buy the two boys Christmas gifts and were together on several social functions,” the complaint added.

— With files from The Associated Press