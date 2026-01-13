Consultations to begin on high-speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City

Send this page to someone via email

Advocates pushing for high-speed rail service between Toronto and Quebec City say the long-discussed project is finally moving from vision to reality, with public consultations set to begin next week and construction on the first segment expected to start in 2030.

Officials overseeing the project say the focus has shifted from whether high-speed rail will be built to how and when construction will unfold.

The initial phase is expected to connect Montreal and Ottawa, forming part of a broader corridor stretching roughly 1,000 km between Toronto and Quebec City.

View image in full screen Martin Imbleau, CEO of Alto, speaks during a luncheon at Montreal’s chamber of commerce, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Martin Imbleau, chief executive officer of Alto, the Crown corporation overseeing the initiative, said the coming consultations will outline proposed routes and set the groundwork for engineering studies.

“We’re not in the ‘if’ anymore,” Imbleau said. “We’re really in the period of how and when do we start doing this and making this a reality.”

The high-speed trains are expected to travel at speeds exceeding 300 km/h. While there is still no defined timeline for completion of the entire project, nor a final budget, estimates suggest costs could approach $100 billion.

Imbleau said the project will move forward in stages, with corridor selection and engineering work completed before a final budget is set.

A $3.9-billion contract has already been awarded to a consortium of firms to design the future railway. Business leaders say the project could significantly reshape travel and commerce between Canada’s largest urban centres.

Isabelle Dessureault, president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, called the plan a “game changer,” noting it could allow business travellers to move between major cities in a matter of hours. She cautioned, however, that costs will need to be carefully managed.

Passenger rail advocates, who have pressed for high-speed service for decades, also welcomed the phased approach.

Terry Johnson of Transport Action Canada said starting with one segment and expanding over time makes sense for a project of this scale.

Despite the optimism, many details remain unresolved. Project leaders say clearer answers will emerge over the coming years as consultations proceed and preparations for groundbreaking begin.