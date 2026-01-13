Saanich mother, alleged victim of domestic violence, remembered as loving, dedicated

Send this page to someone via email

The Saanich, B.C., woman who was found dead on Jan. 5 is being remembered as a great friend, professor, but above all, a mother.

Laura Gover-Basar was found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Blair Avenue and a man has been arrested and charged with murder in what is believed to be a case of intimate partner violence.

A GoFundMe shared with Global News states that Gover-Basar leaves behind two daughters, ages seven and 11.

“Her daughters were the centre of her world,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Laura was deeply dedicated to her girls and poured love into them in a way that was steady, intentional, and fierce; the kind of love that builds a child’s entire foundation. She gave her daughters a beautiful life that was rooted in love, support, safety and security. Their lives were full of joy, adventure, and endless fun and meaningful traditions.”

Gover-Basar was also an instructor and educator.

“Laura was a brilliant researcher and deeply respected in her field,” the GoFundMe states.

“She was a member of faculty at both Vancouver Island University and Camosun College, where she was admired for her intelligence, her sharp wit, and the way she made students feel welcomed, inspired, and excited about their work.”

In a statement, Camosun College said Gover-Basar was an instructor in the School of Business’ Management and Human Resource Leadership, having joined the faculty in fall 2021.

“Laura was a well-respected, highly-engaged and passionate instructor who was loved by many friends and colleagues at the college,” the statement says. She epitomized the mission of the college to build a better future for our community with relevant, innovative and applied education.

“Laura’s untimely death comes as a terrible shock to students, faculty and staff at Camosun College. Her passing leaves a profound sense of loss within the college community as well as those who were fortunate enough to know her.”

The college says it will be providing support for colleagues and students.

The money raised via GoFundMe will be used to support Gover-Basar’s daughters and provide some financial security for their future, according to the organizer who is a family friend.

“These children deserve the chance to heal, and to still have a childhood that honours their mother’s deep love and many hopes and dreams for them,” the GoFundMe states.

Muhammed Ali Basar, who turns 47 this year, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21.

Basar was arrested on Friday, Jan. 9 and charged with murder on Saturday, in what the courts have designated as an allegation of intimate partner violence.

Court records reveal Basar is also accused of disobeying a court order in Saanich on Oct. 24, 2025, involving a domestic or intimate partner.

That charge was sworn on Nov. 14 and Basar was scheduled to appear in court on the matter on Jan. 5.

On Nov. 19, court records show Gover-Basar filed a family law proceeding against Basar in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria.

Court records show Basar’s first appearance on the charge of disobeying a court order was scheduled for Dec. 15, the same date the family law file was last updated.

Basar was to appear in court to “consult legal counsel” on Jan. 5, the day police began investigating the suspicious death in Saanich.

–with files from Kristen Robinson