Saskatchewan farmers optimistic for Premier Scott Moe joining China trip

Farmers in Saskatchewan say they continue to feel optimistic that relief from agricultural tariffs may be on the horizon as Premier Scott Moe is set to join Canada’s prime minister on his planned trip this week.

“I hope that they can get things figured out on this trip,” said Dave Hundeby, a part-time farmer in Saskatchewan.

Canada imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles and a 25 per cent import tax on steel and aluminum over the last two years.

Last year, China responded by hitting Canada with a 100 per cent tariff on various agricultural products, including canola oil and peas, plus a 25 per cent levy on pork and seafood products. The country has also imposed a 76 per cent tariff on Canadian canola seed.

China’s ambassador to Canada has said that Chinese tariffs would be removed if Canada dropped its EV tariffs.

“We’re the ones being penalized. It’d be nice if they could get that sorted out,” said Hundeby, referencing the reciprocal tariffs placed by China on Canadian agricultural products.

For farmer Blair Holland, who grows canola in Colonsay, Sask., he is feeling “guardedly optimistic” about the trip but hopes something can be done.

“I mean, he’s been there before. He’s taken some extra help this time, so maybe it’ll work,” Holland said.

Farmer Charlene Lang is also looking forward to seeing the results of the trip, with hopes that crop pricing will recover.

“I don’t imagine it’s going to be an overnight fix, but I hope it steps in the right direction.

A Monday news release announced that Moe will be tagging along with Prime Minister Mark Carney for his trip scheduled for Jan. 13 to 17, focused on elevating engagement on trade, energy, agriculture and investment with China.

“Canada and Saskatchewan need a strong relationship with China and these meetings support the process of recalibrating how we work together,” Moe said in the news release, adding that he is pleased to be joining the prime minister to advance interests “important to Canadians.”

Saskatchewan’s agriculture minister, David Marit, says Carney calling Moe to join him on the trip is a promising move.

“My optimism would probably be on the higher end now that they’re going to be some resolve if not immediate then in the very near future. I would have to think for the prime minister to be going they probably think there’s some end to this,” Marit said.

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) shares similar sentiments, pointing out that Moe making another trip points to China’s willingness to have discussions on matters important to producers in the province.

“I think producers are hopeful and if there isn’t a positive outcome to that, I’ll think we’ll feel it,” said Devon Walker, APAS District 6 board member, adding that this moment feels like “a bit of a tipping point.”

The trip marks the first time a Canadian prime minister will travel to China since 2017.

According to his office, Moe is already in the area near China for a personal trip which he is ending early to support Carney. Moe’s office adds that he will only be joining Carney for a portion of the trip.

Moe visited China last September in a bid to cool tensions in the trade dispute, meeting with Chinese officials on matters concerning duties on Canadian canola products.