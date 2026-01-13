Saskatchewan’s first wellness centre of its kind to open doors in fall

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill School on 20th Street, which closed its doors in 2023, will be opening their doors in the fall with a new look.

Alongside the city’s first urgent care centre will be Saskatchewan’s first wellness centre of its kind, which will include a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine.

“In that imaging clinic, we have state of the art, the most newest equipment Canon has in Saskatchewan. So we’re excited about that. That’s an MRI, and then also ultrasound, CT scans. We’re also having a pharmacy put in here,” said Jay Ahenakew Funk, CEO of Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments owns the land and will run the site. Funk says the company will be working alongside the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT) to staff the wellness centre, hiring for X-ray technicians, mental health and addiction counsellors, and even an elder’s program.

“It’s well needed. And being from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and representing our people, I think it’s important that the province and us as First Nations come together and put something together that’s going to be rewarding for everyone,” said Funk.

Funk says the wellness centre being beside an urgent care facility allows the two care teams to improve collaboration to help patients.

“With the wellness centre, I think making sure that the programs go hand-in-hand with the urgent care, and then obviously we can help each other out,” Funk said. “So, it’s crucial, actually. It’s an important step, being close to urgent care.”

Attached to the wellness centre will be a 150-stall parkade, as Funk says parking is well needed in the area.

The urgent care facility is currently at 70 per cent completion with both facilities expected to be up and running in early 2027.

The $50 million project is expected to ease Saskatchewan wait times as it houses equipment typically only seen in hospitals.

Watch above for more on the wellness centre and the amenities it will include to help Saskatchewan patients.