Crime

Trial begins in 2021 drive-by shooting that killed Montreal teen Meriem Boundaoui

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2026 2:14 pm
1 min read
The Palais de Justice in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
The Palais de Justice in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
A jury trial has opened for two men charged in the drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl who prosecutors say was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was killed.

The Crown outlined its case this morning against the two men charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Meriem Boundaoui and the attempted murder of several other people on Feb. 7, 2021.

Boundaoui was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was struck by bullets in Montreal’s St-Léonard borough.

Prosecutor Katerine Brabant told jurors the shooting was linked to an argument over parking spots between a family that owned a barber shop and another that owned a grocery store.

Trending Now

Brabant says Boundaoui had no ties to any party of the conflict.

The accused — Aymane Bouadi and Salim Touaibi — were arrested days apart by Montreal police more than a year after the shooting.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

