Ontario invests $242 million to upgrade college and university facilities

The Ontario government is investing $242 million to upgrade learning facilities and equipment at publicly-funded colleges and universities across the province.

Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security Nolan Quinn made the announcement at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., emphasizing the need to modernize campuses to prepare students for the workforce.

“In the face of economic uncertainty, Ontario’s world-class colleges and universities are integral to building and protecting Ontario’s future workforce,” Quinn said.

“Through this investment, our government is ensuring that students have the modern tools and facilities they need to stay on the cutting edge of our critical industries in their future careers.”

The funding includes $209.3 million through the Facilities Renewal Program for maintenance, repairs, and major building upgrades, such as heating and ventilation systems. An additional $21.6 million is allocated for colleges to purchase new instructional equipment, while $10.8 million is designated for universities to renew their training tools.

Queen’s University plans to use its portion of the funding to purchase immersive simulation equipment for health care students, including high-fidelity mannequins and upgraded audio-visual systems.

“We are grateful to the government for its increased investment in medical research and training, as this allows universities to drive innovation and respond to changing health-care demands,” said Patrick Deane, principal and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University.

“At Queen’s, this funding will further strengthen our leadership in experiential learning, medical simulation, and AI-enabled education, equipping students and researchers with the skills, technologies, and insight needed to collaborate effectively and ultimately deliver better patient care.”

The investment builds on previous provincial funding aimed at adding over 100,000 seats in high-demand sectors like construction, nursing, and STEM.

Maureen Adamson, president and CEO of Colleges Ontario, noted the importance of aligning facilities with labour market needs.

“This investment will support colleges as they modernize facilities and equip labour market-aligned programs and further enhance high-priority programs, giving students the skills Ontario’s economy needs,” Adamson said.