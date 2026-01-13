Kingston drivers face early pothole season as freeze-thaw cycle damages roads

Send this page to someone via email

Roadways across Kingston, Ont., are crumbling under the pressure of a volatile winter, leaving drivers dodging craters much earlier in the season than usual.

As temperatures swing wildly above and below freezing, the rapid freeze-thaw cycle is cracking asphalt and creating hazardous driving conditions. For motorists, the frustration is mounting.

Whether big or small, the damage caused by these road hazards can be serious. Local mechanics confirm they are seeing the impact first-hand, with alignment issues and bent rims becoming frequent complaints.

James Young of JJ Automotive says the situation on the roads appears to be deteriorating compared with previous winters.

“I think this year is actually a little bit worse and damages seem more severe,” Young said.

He warns that hitting a deep pothole can lead to significant repair bills.

“When it gets into the suspension and things like that, sometimes it can be quite expensive,” Young added.

The City of Kingston says crews are working to patch the roads, but they are battling the elements. Repairs are often limited to short windows between winter storms.

“We are trying to use all the good weather we can to fill potholes as fast as possible,” said Adam McDonald, public works manager.

However, McDonald admits that most of the current work is a stopgap measure.

“For the vast majority of potholes, it is a temporary repair until conditions improve in the spring,” he said.

With several weeks of winter still ahead, officials are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert, as the pothole season is far from over.